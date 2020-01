Un chercheur crée un patch au bacon pour arrêter la viande

View this post on Instagram

We know cutting down your meat consumption is hard. But cutting it out altogether? ⁠ ⁠ That’s seriously hard – in fact, 56% of people who have tried have failed in the first four to five weeks. So, to help you get through these tough last weeks of January, we’ve created the world’s first scratch and sniff meat patch. Just stick it on your arm and give it a rub to release a sizzlingly delicious bacon aroma any time you’re feeling in need of a meat-hit. Don’t just take our word for it – @tommytntfury’s a fan too 💪 Our ➕ Veganuary Response Vehicle 🚑 will be touring the country for three weeks across 7 cities with all the Strong Roots products you need to beat the Veganuary slump, including a limited number of these little meat patch heroes. ⁠ ⁠ Check out our Stories to find out where the ➕ VRV 🚑 will be popping up next! ⁠ ⁠ #STRONGROOTS #YourPlantBasedFriend #MeatPatch #Veganuary