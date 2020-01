@mylesbradydavis and I are pleased to publicly announce we are expecting a BABY in the Winter of 2019. Our love has brought us to this place and now after a two year journey, we are celebrating a moment of triumph and are ecstatic to grow our family. #babybradydavis pic.twitter.com/dZrRoil1q8

— Precious Brady-Davis (@mspreciousdavis) July 2, 2019