PHOTOS. Une plongeuse photographiée en nage synchronisée avec une baleine à bosse

Alice, une jeune femme de 31 ans, a été photographiée aux côtés d’une baleine à bosse par son mari David Edgar, 30 ans et photographe de profession. L’animal, aperçu aux larges des côtes de Tonga, dans le Pacifique Sud, semblait parfaitement détendu au contact de la plongeuse.
Le photographe sous-marin David Edgar, 30 ans, a pris des photos de sa femme Alice, 31 ans, en apnée à côté de la baleine à bosse, qui semblait répéter ses mouvements. Loin d’être dérangé par la présence d’Alice, l’animal s’est prêté au jeu de la nage synchronisée, donnant lieu à des images rares.
Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do – John Wooden 🐳 I get a lot of people asking me how I got into whale swims? I love this quote because it answers exactly that. For most of my life, I was scared of the ocean. I’ve never swam at the beach, and hated salty water. But my love for cetaceans have always been there since a young age, and that was my drive. When I learnt that it was possible to swim with whales, I jumped on the idea. Booked everything immediately and didn’t have a second thought. From the day I booked my swim with whales, I had one year to prepare myself. So slowly and steadily, I started snorkeling in bays, then at the beach with some waves, and now in open ocean. If I can do it, you can too 🙃 . 📸of me and baby whale – imitating one another ❤️ we did twirls and dives, dancing like no one is watching 😂 – by @edgar_pacific_photography . . #motivationalquotes #motivation #motivationquotes #underwaterphotography #underwater #whale #humpbackwhale #humpbackwhales #whales #girlsthatfreedive #freedivingart #freediving #ocean_lovers_united #neptunic #travelphotography
How do you say no to that face? When our time was up with this friendly calf (Torpedie – named after torpedo as this cute baby comes at you like a torpedo with pectoral fins and tail all over the place!) due to Tongan whale swim regulations, we swam back to the boat but the calf followed us ❤️ so sorry cutie pie, I want to play with you for longer too but there are rules we have to follow my muchacha 🐳❤️ love you long time 💕 . 📸 of me and Torpedie by @edgar_pacific_photography . . #humpbackwhale #humpbacks #whale #whales #ocean #oceanphotography #underwater #underwaterphotography #girlsthatfreedive #girlswhofreedive #freediving #freedivingphotography #travel #travelphotography #travelgram #adventure #adventuretime #adrenaline #自由潛水 #海 #ocean_lovers_united
« Ma femme Alice a un lien étonnant avec les baleines qui lui permet de partager des moments incroyables sous l’eau avec ces géants », explique le photographe, avant de reprendre: « La plongée en apnée consiste essentiellement à prendre une grande respiration à la surface avant de plonger et d’interagir avec les animaux, parfois pendant plus d’une minute et à des profondeurs allant jusqu’à 15 mètres. »
Des animaux « curieux »
« Malgré la taille de ces animaux et la puissance brute qu’ils possèdent, il y a presque un sentiment de sérénité et de calme complet quand on nage à leurs côtés. Ils sont complètement conscients de notre présence à leurs côtés et j’ai l’impression qu’ils sont aussi curieux de nous que nous le sommes d’eux », conclut le photographe.
If you're not making mistakes, then you're not doing anything. I'm positive that a doer makes mistakes – John Wooden. On point 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 . This shot is one of my personal favourites 💕 since we shoot in nature with wildlife, a lot of elements have to line up to get certain shots – including and not limited to; weather, water conditions and humpie’s mood. Many more other elements that cannot be seen in one photo. What really inspired me was our latest trip to Norway for Orcas. It’s no doubt one of the toughest condition for freediving. On top of the tough condition, everyone had their own health hurdle to jump over before even getting on the boat – even healthy individuals! I was battling with panic attacks every morning from the badly fitted wetsuits, another professional photographer had frost bites (and he still committed!!) and others I will not mention but all I can say is, everyone was truly admirable. We were all there for our passion. And nothing can stop us. Even though we saw nothing last year, we came back again this year (as painful as it was), and was hit with biggest luck in swimming with orcas. . 📸 of me by @edgar_pacific_photography . . #motivation #motivationalquotes #whale #whales #humpbackwhale #humpbackwhales #ocean #oceanview #underwaterphotography #freediving #freedivingphotography #freedivingart #girlswhofreedive #自由潛水 #underthesea #water #snorkeling
Sur le profil Instagram d’Alice, on trouve de nombreux souvenir de ces plongées immersions incroyables en plein milieu aquatique.
If the doors of perception were cleansed everything would appear to man as it is, infinite – William Blake . 📸of me and Chippie the humpie by @edgar_pacific_photography . . . #underwaterphotography #whales #humpbackwhale #humpback #humpbackwhales #humpday🐪 #motivationalquotes #motivation #motivationquotes #positivequotes #positivevibes #positivethinking #freediving #freedive #freedivingphotography #自由潛水 #人魚 #humpwednesday #whalesofinstagram
“We all have fear of the unknown what one does with that fear will make all the difference in the world.” – Lillian Russel. Overcoming my panic attacks from 10mm open cell wetsuit in order to get into the arctic water to see my Orca lovers definitely made me miss the warmer weather (just a little). Yes I’m weird, I love the cold 🥰🥶 . 📷 of me diving into humpies land by @ylvahendriks – thanks gurl 😘 . . #humpbackwhale #humpbackwhales #whale #whales #dive #freediving #freedivingphotography #underwaterphotography #underthesea #motivation #motivationalquotes #motivationmonday #自由潛水