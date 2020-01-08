PHOTOS. Une plongeuse photographiée en nage synchronisée avec une baleine à bosse

View this post on Instagram

Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do – John Wooden 🐳 I get a lot of people asking me how I got into whale swims? I love this quote because it answers exactly that. For most of my life, I was scared of the ocean. I've never swam at the beach, and hated salty water. But my love for cetaceans have always been there since a young age, and that was my drive. When I learnt that it was possible to swim with whales, I jumped on the idea. Booked everything immediately and didn't have a second thought. From the day I booked my swim with whales, I had one year to prepare myself. So slowly and steadily, I started snorkeling in bays, then at the beach with some waves, and now in open ocean. If I can do it, you can too 🙃 . 📸of me and baby whale – imitating one another ❤️ we did twirls and dives, dancing like no one is watching 😂 – by @edgar_pacific_photography