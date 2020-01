VIDEO: Emporté par une gigantesque vague alors qu’il se promène

Bonny Doon Rescue

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday, with swells up to 25 feet on west-facing beaches. Be careful on your coastal New Year's Day hikes, and never turn your back on the ocean! Waves can sneak up on you, as this Bonny Doon beachgoer recently discovered (he is fine after a rescue by State Parks).

Posted by County of Santa Cruz on Tuesday, December 31, 2019