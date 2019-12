Le premier stade de football entièrement en bois bientôt construit

View this post on Instagram

Ecopark Stadium’s outline planning permission approved. . Ecopark Stadium will be the new home of Forest Green Rovers Football Club (@fgrfc_official) with important new facilities for its local community. . Forest Green Rovers has established a holistic vision for the site to retain its pastoral qualities whilst adding new amenities for the town. . Embodying low carbon construction methods and operational processes, it will be the first all wood football stadium – with almost every element made of sustainably sourced timber. As a building material, laminated timber is highly durable, safe, recyclable and beautiful. . With the team’s community and supporters at its core, fans will be as close as five meters from the pitch. The stadium’s continuous spectator bowl will maximise matchday atmosphere. . The stadium’s design incorporates the club’s future growth. . Forest Green Rovers’ Ecopark Stadium aims to be carbon neutral (or even carbon negative with the provision of on-site renewable energy generation) – demonstrating sustainable architecture can be dynamic and beautiful. . @fgrfc_official #football #stadium #architecture #zahahadid Render by @MIR.No.