VIDEO: Il retrouve sa chienne perdue à la sortie de son école

Les liens qui existent entre un chien et une famille peuvent être très forts. Ce n’est pas la famille Licata, propriétaire aux Etats-Unis d’une chienne de race Carlin, qui dira le contraire, selon le site Demotivateur.fr.
D’après sa maman April, Carter Licata était en effet très proche de Piper, la chienne qui partageait leur vie. « Ce fut le coup de foudre entre eux deux », a-t-elle même ajouté.
Mais le 18 novembre dernier, tout a changé. Après une sortie au jardin, Piper est introuvable. Et malgré des heures de recherche, rien n’y fait. Le quartier est passé au peigne fin, les parents se tournent ensuite vers les réseaux sociaux et les associations locales.
Ce qui étaient des heures se transforment alors en jours puis en mois. L’idée de ne plus jamais voir Piper fait alors son chemin dans leurs esprits.
« Nous en étions tous malades », explique April. « Mes aînés ne voulaient même pas penser à la décoration du sapin de Noël et ce fut un Thanksgiving très sombre pour eux ».
Mais, un jour, le couple Licata reçoit un message Facebook du refuge de Genesee County. Ils ont trouvé un chien qui correspond à la description. « Mon mari et moi étions sortis dîner et honnêtement, il y a eu des cris dans la voiture. »
Piper avait en effet été déposée au refuge par un anonyme. Mais, plutôt que l’annoncer directement à Carter, ils ont préféré lui faire la surprise.
C’est donc à la sortie de son école que le jeune garçon a fondu en larmes en voyant que sa chienne tant aimée était de retour.
« Mon fils aime tellement son chien, il en était malade pendant son absence, mais ce soir, Piper dort à nouveau à côté de lui. Quel miracle de Noël pour notre famille », a conclu April.
I can’t even!Edited story for the curious!On November 18, we let our pug, Piper, out to go potty, and she didn’t come back when we called her. It had been a long two and a half weeks for my oldest two children, Carter and Natalie, thinking they would never see their puppy again. Piper was a very special gift for Carter’s 12th birthday: he had always wanted a black pug since he spent his baby years with another pug he loved very much -Oliver- who had to go live with another family while his baby brother was sick. We posted and shared and talked to neighbors, news venues, and community groups but as the days passed, our hope waned. But then, amazingly we got a message this Monday night that a dog that looked like Piper had been picked up and taken to the animal shelter. I was truly shocked. We had all resigned ourselves to the reality that she prolly wouldn’t come back. Lo and behold, it was her! Seeing her little tail wag as she came out from the back of the GeneseeCounty AnimalShelter where she had been so well taken can of, I lost it!! Carter and Natalie were out of town for a few days with their dads family, and so I hoped to make their reunions special. This video is no doubt the embodiment of that! It’s so amazing to see the love, and honestly the video says more than any words I could write. My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonite she’s sleeping next to him again. What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home ❤️🎄🐶This video is exclusively managed by T&T Creative Media. For licensing / permission to use please contact licensing@tt-creative.com
Posted by April Elizabeth Licata on Thursday, December 5, 2019