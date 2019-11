Adélaïde Charlier et Anuna De Wever n’iront pas à la COP25

View this post on Instagram

• Sailing to a new world • We are doing a symbolic journey to bring back the attention to climate change! We are sailing to the COP in Chili! 5 weeks on the boat ⛵️, 2 in a bus 🚌 with a stop in the Amazon Forest 🌳 SEE YOU SOON! 👋🏼 (Btw: action keeps going in Belgium! Check out the YOUTH FOR CLIMATE Facebook page!) @youth.for.climate