Avec sa queue sur le front, ce chien licorne fait craquer Internet

Just another video of our narwhal the magical fuzzy unicorn puppy because we think he is amazing. (We are not accepting applications for him right now until we are very certain his unicorn horn is not going to have a growth spurt and become an issue) (no it does not wag) (yes he is keeping it) (yes he is amazingly awesome!!) Love,MacKeeperOfTheUnicorns

Posted by Mac the pitbull on Wednesday, November 13, 2019