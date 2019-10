Record pour une bouteille de whisky vendue à 1,7 million € aux enchères

View this post on Instagram

At the heart of every great collection is the true enjoyment of drinking whisky. Tomorrow in Olympia, Sotheby's will offer the most valuable collection of whisky ever to be sold at auction, including the 1926 Macallan 60 years old containing liquid from cask number 263, considered the 'holy grail' of all whiskies.