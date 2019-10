Samsung envoie Cara Delevingne dans l’espace pour une opération de promotion

View this post on Instagram

Guys I’m getting the first ever #SpaceSelfie and you can join me! Let me show you the steps on how to get into space. 1. Go to samsung.com/spaceselfie 2. Scroll down to get started 3. Take your selfie – go mad! 4. Send your face to space The last one is the face I pulled 🙂 #Ad #SpaceSelfie #withGalaxy #Samsung