Dans cet hôtel, réduire votre empreinte écologique fera diminuer votre note

We are proud to introduce the world’s first resort with emission-based cost of stay! Arctic Blue Resort in Kontiolahti is a high-end eco-hotel and the world’s first resort where the price is determined by the carbon footprint of your stay. You can soon enjoy your holiday in the untouched landscape of Finland while taking care of the environment 💚 Read more through the link in our bio! #ArcticBlueResort #Kontiolahti #VisitFinland #environment