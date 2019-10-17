Lorsqu’il a aperçu un phoque avec un objet coincé autour du coup, Naude Dreyer n’a pas hésité un instant. Néanmoins, ce sauvetage réussi a bien failli lui coûter quelque chose de très précieux.
Guide touristique et propriétaire de « Pelican Point Kayaking » en Namibie, Naude Dreyer est un habitué des sauvetages. En 2016, la vidéo où il porte un dauphin échoué sur la plage pour le remettre à l’eau a été vue plus de 10 millions de fois sur Facebook.
Benguela Dolphin released back into the ocean
On our way back from tour this morning, we came across this juvenile male Benguela Dolphin, still alive on the beach. It's not clear how he ended up on there in the first place. After a quick assessment and measurements, i attempted to get him swimming again. I was not very hopeful, but as soon as he got into water and realized where he was he took off like a bullet. Nice. I'll do a drive past the same area again later just to make sure he hasn't returned again.To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com. Possible proceeds from this clip will be donated to Red Cross Children's hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, where Naude's 5 year old daughter is currently receiving treatment for cancer.To support Nina directly, we have set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/helpingNinaThank you all for your unbelievable support.
Le fléau des déchets sur les plages
Naude Dreyer est également de témoin quotidien de l’impact des déchets sur la faune marine. Il ne compte plus les phoques qu’il retrouve sur la plage, prisonniers dans des filets de pêche. Il y a quelques jours, lorsqu’il a aperçu un phoque dont la tête était coincée dans un anneau en plastique, il n’a pas hésité très longtemps. Il a couru vers l’animal pour le libérer.
« J’ai presque eu droit à une vasectomie gratuite »
Mais le sauvetage aurait pu très mal tourner. En effet, une fois l’animal libéré, il s’est précipitamment retourné vers son sauveteur pour lui mordre les parties intimes. Une drôle façon de remercier le bon samaritain !
Découvrez la vidéo :
I nearly got a free vasectomy today! People always ask if I ever get bitten. This real had a rubber oil ring around his neck, and these are tricky to take off, because for a brief moment both hand are off the animal and his head is free. He was quick as a viper and I got a light bite in a potentially very sensitive area! One tetanus shot later and I’m good to go! #failoftheday #sealrescue #namibia
Naude explique que les dents du phoque se sont plantées à quelques millimètres de son pénis. « J’ai presque eu droit à une vasectomie gratuite. Il était aussi rapide qu’une vipère et j’ai eu une morsure dans une zone potentiellement très sensible. Ça aurait pu être bien pire », raconte le sauveteur qui malgré tout continuera à attraper et démêler le plus grand nombre possible de phoques coincés dans les filets de pêche et dans les déchets plastique.
Had a productive sealing morning with @dorothyfourie We caught 4 animals. 2 big animals with the net, this little boy with fishing line around his neck and 1 other that was actually a recapture that was healing up nicely. The race is on to get as many caught as possible before the new pups start arriving in mid November. Once the pups are born we cannot disturb the colonies, and need to wait till about March before we can start again. @leathermantools #sealrescue #animalrescue #namibia
How Badass is this leap by @romeo_vendetta to catch this quick footed pup! I went out with him, @albatreadwell. They are all crew on @seashepherd and we’re super keen to help and handy to have around. In just over an hour we managed to catch 8 animals. 1 recapture and 7 disengagements. The race is on to get as many as possible before the pupping season starts in about 6 weeks. @leathermantools #animalrescue #sealrescue #namibia