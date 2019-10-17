Benguela Dolphin released back into the ocean

On our way back from tour this morning, we came across this juvenile male Benguela Dolphin, still alive on the beach. It's not clear how he ended up on there in the first place. After a quick assessment and measurements, i attempted to get him swimming again. I was not very hopeful, but as soon as he got into water and realized where he was he took off like a bullet. Nice. I'll do a drive past the same area again later just to make sure he hasn't returned again.

