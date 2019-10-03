Quand Luke Skywalker et Kylo Ren s’unissent pour retrouver un chien à Bruxelles

Ph Instagram

Mark Hamill a publié sur Instagram une vidéo d’Adam Driver à la recherche du chien de son réalisateur dans le Parc royal à Bruxelles.

Surprise pour les fans bruxellois de Star Wars ce mercredi soir. Sur Instagram, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) a publié une vidéo d’Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) à la recherche d’un chien perdu dans le Parc royal. L’animal en question, nommé Javelot, est un fox-terrier de 9 ans qui appartient à Leos Carax, un réalisateur actuellement à Bruxelles (avec Adam Driver) pour le tournage d’ « Annette », une comédie romantique. L’animal aurait été effrayé par la circulation et a été aperçu pour la dernière fois au Parc royal.

« Javelot a neuf ans et a disparu depuis 24 heures », peut-on lire sur l’Instagram de Mark Hamill. « Nous sommes inquiets et nous voulons être sûrs que Javelot soit sous un toit au chaud et bien nourri », avant de fournir un numéro de téléphone pour quiconque aurait des informations sur le chien.

« Nous vous ferons participer à un film, nous vous donnerons du chocolat ou nous nous occuperons de vos enfants » en échange d’informations, conclut ironiquement Adam Driver.

Marion Cotillard, qui joue aussi dans « Annette », a également partagé cet avis de recherche.