Gigi Hadid défile pieds nus sur le podium

View this post on Instagram

Stepping in to London Fashion Week like …. (now there is a little story to go with this clip, in the first opening ‘finale’ of Marc’s show Gigi’s heel broke – if you see images from the first passage she has thigh high silver socks and white leather mules, and since we were at the other end of the armoury there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it. Gigi and all the people from the show thank you all so much for being so patient, beautiful and inspiring and also Stephen Galloway for your fantastic choreography). Dream a little Dream 🦋