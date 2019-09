Les artistes qui peignent avec leurs pieds ont une carte cérébrale de leurs orteils

View this post on Instagram

Can you write your name or sketch a picture using your mouth or feet? International Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Day is on 5th Sept and we would like as many people as possible to try! Tag #mouthsignature #footsignature #mfpaday in your photos or videos .. #mfpa #mouthandfootpainters #mouthartist #mouthpainter #mouthandfootpaintingartists #mouthandfootpainting #mouthandfootartist #tomyendellart #tomyendell