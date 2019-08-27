Plusieurs militants vegans bloquent un abattoir

SHUT DOWN SPECIESISM – WE TAKE ACTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – FORGE FARM MEATS ABATTOIR BLOCKADED BY ANONYMOUS ACTIVISTS. In the early hours of Tuesday, 27th of August, a number of activists accessed the slaughterhouse buildings owned by Forge Farm Meats in Tunbridge Wells. The group has locked on to machinery with the intention of remaining inside the building and blockading the killing of animals for as long as possible. Two different groups have accessed either the kill floor or the waste silos, ensuring that their eviction will need climbing police and specialised operatives that know how to cut lock ons. ��The decision to access and blockade this building has not been taken lightly. We are aware of the legal risks related to the action, but we believe there is no other chance to push systemic change. The continuous exploitation of sentient beings, treated as property, is not just immoral but unjust, and if we have to force justice by acting against the law, we will do so unapologetically. ��We are aware of the multiple charges of animal cruelty against workers in the slaughterhouse and we want to make clear that this action is unrelated to them. We don’t believe in a world where slaughterhouse workers treat the animals kindly, but in a world where slaughterhouses don’t exist. ��Last week the world was taken by storm with the news of the Amazon Rainforest being burnt for cattle grazing. With the dooming reality of climate change approaching faster than ever before and the irrefutable connection between that acceleration and animal agriculture, we find our actions justified and necessary to draw attention back to the root cause. Seeing that protests and demonstrations are being ignored and that change needs to happen fast, we have decided to take direct action against speciesism. We are not here to convince the apathetic public about diet change, we are here with the single intention of avoiding more innocent victims being brutally murdered for profit. ��Accessing the site has not been difficult as doors were left unlocked and ajar. Some activists have used tubes with multiple layers of different materials and are chained to each other. We are explaining the methodology to make one thing very clear, the situation is dangerous and could result in injuries if the correct professionals are not on site. ��We are going to remain inside of the slaughterhouse for as long as we possibly can and we are not willing to give up our opposition until Forge Farm Meats closes down for good. ��We would be willing to abandon the blockade if all animals scheduled to be killed today are transported to an animal sanctuary of our choice and if the safety and freedom of the activists is promised, without charges and without personal details. ��This is the first of many actions we are willing to take in order to combat and ultimately bring down speciesism. In a world were legality is decided upon and measured by profit, we will take direct action in the name of justice. ��Until all are free. ��Some human accomplices in the fight against speciesism.

