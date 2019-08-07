Une vegan sauve un petit cochon tombé d’un camion

Déprimée après avoir croisé un camion rempli de cochons, une Britannique a eu la surprise d’être appelée pour adopter un goret qui était abandonné au bord de la route.
Il y a une dizaine de jours, Lisa Buck, une militante vegan, avait le moral dans les chaussettes. Pour cause, celle qui tient une page de cuisine vegan sur Instagram venait de croiser un camion rempli de cochons qu’elle pensait destinés pour l’abattoir. « En réalisant que les cochons allaient à l’abattoir, je me suis sentie mal toute la journée », explique-t-elle au DailyMail.
Signe du destin, 48 heures plus tard, elle recevait un coup de téléphone d’un ami qui avait découvert un goret sur le bord de la route. Le pauvre animal serait apparemment tombé d’un camion et l’ami en question voulait savoir si Mme Buck était prête à l’adopter.
Happy Monday! And is really is a happy day for me. I have found a new favourite thing (well maybe 2nd favourite because Porridge is life) I have found the joys of mud! The Human brought a big yellow bucket to my favourite snuffling place and turned it into the funnest place ever. I got very excited and showed the dog my best running and jumping moves. I cant wait to dive back into it later but for now the porridge is calling and I need another nap. My teddy will be wondering where I am.Love and oinks. Peggy 🐷❤️🐽
C’est donc sans hésitation qu’elle a décidé d’accueillir le bébé cochon pour lui donner la plus belle vie possible. « Je ne pouvais pas dire non (à mon ami, ndlr). Donc maintenant cette petite est en sécurité (…). Il est impossible de changer le monde pour tous, mais on peut le changer pour un à la fois », explique-t-elle sur Instagram.
I don’t believe in coincidence. After seeing a lorry load of piglets gasping for air on a lorry in 36° heat on the A1 on Wednesday, I decided to petition about restricting the movement of animals in extreme temperatures. I wanted nothing other than to save those piglets . Less than 48 hours later I get a call to please help this little one that was found at the side of the road. No where near a pig farm. Unidentifiable. So of course I can’t say no. So now this little girl is safe from harm, currently curled up on my lap and safe forever. You can’t change the world for all of them but you can change it one at a time. #vegan
Depuis, Lisa Buck publie régulièrement des photos de Peggy, c’est son nom, sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur plusieurs clichés, on peut voir les deux amies faire de nombreuses activités ensemble, dont regarder des séries.
Cette adoption n’est pas la première réalisée par Mme Buck. Par le passé, elle a soigné de nombreux oiseaux blessés avant de les relâcher dans la nature. Deux d’entre eux ont cependant décidé de ne jamais partir et sont donc les nouveaux compagnons de Peggy.
I just can’t cope with the cuteness 🥰 Peggy the rescued piglet now has her own fb page and everyone adores her. She is eating and sleeping well and enjoying learning to snuffle in the dirt. She is super intelligent too and so sassy. I am absolutely in love with her 🐷❤️ #vegan #pigs #animalrescue