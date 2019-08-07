Une vegan sauve un petit cochon tombé d’un camion

Happy Monday! And is really is a happy day for me. I have found a new favourite thing (well maybe 2nd favourite because Porridge is life) I have found the joys of mud! The Human brought a big yellow bucket to my favourite snuffling place and turned it into the funnest place ever. I got very excited and showed the dog my best running and jumping moves. I cant wait to dive back into it later but for now the porridge is calling and I need another nap. My teddy will be wondering where I am.Love and oinks. Peggy 🐷❤️🐽

Posted by Peggy the rescued Piglet on Monday, August 5, 2019