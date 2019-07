VIDEO. Cette policière brise une vitre pour libérer un chien enfermé dans une BMW de luxe depuis « plusieurs heures »

Police officers were forced to break into a car today after a dog was left inside “for hours” with no windows open or access to any water.The car was parked on Southend seafront infront of a pub and cafe. Onlookers cheered as the window was smashed and the young French Bulldog was rescued from the car.One witness said: “Whoever left this poor beautiful Frenchie in this car today for hours with NO windows open or any water… you don’t deserve dogs! Don’t leave your dogs unattended in this hot weather – it’s not okay!”Videos by Jess K and Sam L.

