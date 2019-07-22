La NASA publie de nombreux clichés d’archive de la Lune

View this post on Instagram

"What a spectacular view!" — Neil Armstrong⁣⁣ "God, look at that Moon!" — Michael Collins⁣⁣ ⁣ On July 19, 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft entered lunar orbit. It was the fourth day of the mission and just one day before Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface in the lunar module, Eagle, and took the first steps on the Moon. This close-up photograph of the lunar surface taken by the Apollo 11 astronauts shows the large crater Theophilus located at the northwest edge of Mare Nectaris on the lunar nearside. Theophilus is about 60 statute miles in diameter. ⁣⁣ Image Credit: NASA