La NASA publie de nombreux clichés d’archive de la Lune

À l’occasion des 50 ans du premier pas de l’homme sur la Lune, la Nasa a publié une série de photos et vidéos pour célébrer cet anniversaire.
Il y a maintenant un peu plus de 50 ans, l’homme marchait pour la première fois sur la Lune. Pour fêter cet anniversaire, l’agence spatiale américaine à publier de nombreux clichés sur ses comptes Facebook et Instagram, en hommage à la mission Appollo 11.
"Here am I floating 'round my tin can /Far above the moon."It’s been 50 years since David Bowie released his…
Parmi ceux-ci, une image d’un des premiers pas de Neil Armstrong sur la Lune ou encore la vue qu’avaient les astronautes un jour avant d’atterrir sur l’unique satellite de la Terre.
"What a spectacular view!" — Neil Armstrong "God, look at that Moon!" — Michael Collins On July 19, 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft entered lunar orbit. It was the fourth day of the mission and just one day before Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface in the lunar module, Eagle, and took the first steps on the Moon. This close-up photograph of the lunar surface taken by the Apollo 11 astronauts shows the large crater Theophilus located at the northwest edge of Mare Nectaris on the lunar nearside. Theophilus is about 60 statute miles in diameter. Image Credit: NASA #apollo11 #apollo50th #neilarmstrong #nasa #apollo #moonlanding #moon
Today, at 10:56 p.m. EDT 50 years ago, Apollo 11 took that one giant leap – making history for all of mankind. 🌔👨🚀 On the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, we salute the heroes, visionaries and explorers who made the seemingly impossible, possible. As we build off our Apollo program, looking forward to our future Artemis mission, we cannot wait to see what 2024 has in store! Image Credit: NASA #Apollo50th #NASA #Apollo11 #Moon #History #America #Space #OneGiantLeap
L’agence spatiale a également publié une petite vidéo rappelant les cinq choses à savoir sur la Lune, histoire de briller en société.
As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, here are five things to know about the Moon that you can share with others: How far away is the Moon? How big is the Moon? What color is the Moon? Why do we always see the same side of the Moon? And what are the dark areas on the Moon?
Quoi qu’il en soit, la Nasa espère renvoyer d’ici quelques années des hommes sur la Lune. Cette mission, baptisée « Artemis », était de base fixée pour 2028, avant d’être avancée à 2024 sous l’impulsion de Donald Trump. Pour ce faire, le président américain a débloqué un budget supplémentaire d’1,6 milliard $ en mai dernier. Mais cette avance budgétaire risque d’être insuffisante, plusieurs experts estimant que le timing de quatre ans avant le retour de l’homme sur la Lune est trop court.