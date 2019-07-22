La NASA publie de nombreux clichés d’archive de la Lune

À l’occasion des 50 ans du premier pas de l’homme sur la Lune, la Nasa a publié une série de photos et vidéos pour célébrer cet anniversaire.

Il y a maintenant un peu plus de 50 ans, l’homme marchait pour la première fois sur la Lune. Pour fêter cet anniversaire, l’agence spatiale américaine à publier de nombreux clichés sur ses comptes Facebook et Instagram, en hommage à la mission Appollo 11.

"Here am I floating 'round my tin can /Far above the moon."It’s been 50 years since David Bowie released his…

Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Sunday, July 21, 2019

Parmi ceux-ci, une image d’un des premiers pas de Neil Armstrong sur la Lune ou encore la vue qu’avaient les astronautes un jour avant d’atterrir sur l’unique satellite de la Terre.

L’agence spatiale a également publié une petite vidéo rappelant les cinq choses à savoir sur la Lune, histoire de briller en société.

Quoi qu’il en soit, la Nasa espère renvoyer d’ici quelques années des hommes sur la Lune. Cette mission, baptisée « Artemis », était de base fixée pour 2028, avant d’être avancée à 2024 sous l’impulsion de Donald Trump. Pour ce faire, le président américain a débloqué un budget supplémentaire d’1,6 milliard $ en mai dernier. Mais cette avance budgétaire risque d’être insuffisante, plusieurs experts estimant que le timing de quatre ans avant le retour de l’homme sur la Lune est trop court.