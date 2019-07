Bella Thorne pose nue avec un joint sur Instagram

View this post on Instagram

I’m sorry for the words I said, I’m sorry for the monsters stuck under my bed I’m sorry for those stary faithful eyes I’m sorry their nothing but demise To me. To me I’m sorry my breaking point was onsite I’m sorry we’ll never have another night I wish there was a brighter night, Not this dark one that only bites. Where ever u are, I hope there’s a star above u that’s bright That outweighs all of your dim lights. U don’t have to come looking for me I’m always to ur right. #thelifeofawannabemogul