VIDEO. Il filme une centaine de dauphins autour de son bateau

“Wild Horses of the Sea” Absolutely amazing witnessing this huge pod of young dolphins marching up the coast off Laguna Beach today. Mother Natures amazing wonders never disappoint. Highlighting the importance in protecting this magic by cleaning up our oceans and use of single use plastics. Thanks @bradrambo @brandon_rambo @wendyrambo for the luxury glide up the coast 🤙 🤙

Posted by Chuck Patterson on Sunday, July 14, 2019