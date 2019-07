Elle donne un bain de lait maternel à son enfant pour lutter contre son eczéma

View this post on Instagram

Indie was so excited to have a bath in “boobie milk” …… I mean you try everything right? Taking breastmilk donations…. Yes…. it’s not my breastmilk cause that’ll be well and truly stale lol. Add: I don’t actually need your milk as I have a supplier up here 😂 but try it in the bath for your babes, her skin is so smooth!!