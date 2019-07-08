Un grimpeur escalade The Shard à mains nues

Un homme a escaladé ce matin la façade du gratte-ciel londonien The Shard. Il s’agit du plus haut immeuble d’Europe occidentale, puisqu’il culmine à 310 mètres de haut.

Les policiers britanniques ont reçu ce matin un appel leur signalant qu’un homme était en train d’escalader The Shard. Cette tour abrite des bureaux, des restaurants, une galerie commerçante et un hôtel.

Le grimpeur n’a pas été interpellé par la police, qui a malgré tout rappelé à quel point ce genre d’escalade en solo est dangereuse.

Police were called at 05:15hrs on Monday, 8 July following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard. Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested.

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 8, 2019