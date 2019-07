Réfugiée iranienne, cette mannequin a vécu comme une SDF à Paris

View this post on Instagram

Little me , A lot have changed since the last time you played with your dolls .Now you are the hero that changed your world . You aren’t that shy girl anymore , the insecure little girl that sat in the corner and wished to be like the other girls.now you feel pretty and powerful and just want to be yourself . you never even imagined that you would ever be brave enough to stand up for your dreams . But guess what? You do stand up for them . I know that is a little hard to believe, but trust me, little me, you make it and you make it far.life was not kind to you but you didn’t lost your hope and kindness.you had hope even when there was no light in the darkness .little me, you find a true love in your own eyes. You did all the things that everyone said you can’t. Little me I’m gonna try harder and I’m gonna make our life like our dreams. I want you be proud when you looking at yourself. Little me ,I’ll not give up on you and what you wished for your life… #littleme