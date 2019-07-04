La sobriété devient tendance sur Instagram

Avec Sober Curious, les virgin mojitos et autres mocktails ont la côte sur Instagram. De plus en plus d’influenceurs affichent un mode de vie sain, et leur choix d’arrêter la consommation d’alcool.
Les photos de cocktails, de verres de vin ou de bières fraiches sont légion sur les réseaux sociaux. Bien souvent, elles sont associées à l’amusement, à la fête, à du bon temps passé entre amis. Elles laissent croire que l’alcool rend la vie plus pétillante, voire même qu’elle est une condition pour passer un bon moment.
Or, depuis peu, la tendance évolue sur les réseaux sociaux. Sous le #sobercurious, un mouvement du même nom se développe peu à peu : il s’agit de réduire ou d’arrêter totalement sa consommation de boisson alcoolisées. Photos travaillées, grands sourires, boissons saines et alléchantes,… Le message est clair : il n’y a pas besoin de boire de l’alcool pour être cool et pour s’amuser.
De plus en plus d’utilisateurs affichent en effet leur bien-être lié à la sobriété. Celle-ci fait désormais partie intégrante de leur image sur les réseaux sociaux.
ALCOHOL || Have you ever tell yourself I’m not going out tonight because I’m not drinking? Why does the experience of going out has to be related to alcohol? Do you just go out to get drunk? I believe we go out to catch up with friend, to socialize, to have an experience. We go out to connect and I don’t think that to do so alcohol has to be a key element. It can be part of the enjoyment while mindfully consumed but it doesn’t have to. Alcohol is so embedded in our society, in our celebrations but why is that? I believe not drinking alcohol shouldn’t stop us from celebrating life well it hasn’t stopped me or the thousands Mindful drinkers out there. Go out and enjoy a true conversation with you friends. Go out and appreciate a moment in your favorite bar. Go out and feel great. Go out and remember the night the day after! . 📷 @eva.slusarek 🍍 my favorite bar @themintgunclub #lamaisonwellness #drinkwell #livewell #mindfuldrinker #sobercurious #healthyhedonist #mindfuldrinking #celebration #goout #havefun #connect
• DRY JULY? • 🍻🥂🍾🍹🍸🍷 . How would you describe your relationship with alcohol? Close and intimate? 💕 Party friend? 💃🕺The occasional hang? Love hate? 🤯Sneaky side piece? 😏 Non existent? . It’s that time of year when we are asked to reflect on how we use alcohol and it’s impact on our lives. So… would it be helpful for YOU to reconsider your relationship? Maybe the ‘4 L’s’ below can help you decide… . Is your drinking negatively impacting/ causing issues in any of the following areas? 🤔 . . 🍺 LIVER : Is your physical health suffering? This could be anything from organ damage and memory lapses to skin and gut issues. How about your mental health? Do you get hangxiety? We know alcohol is linked to depression, anxiety and suicide. . 🥂 LEGAL: Has your drinking gotten you into trouble with the authorities or police? Have you been in fights or taken excessive risks while drunk? . 🍷 LOVE: Are your relationships with others negatively affected? Do you hide your drinking or start fights when you’re drunk? Do you spend what would be quality time with your partner nursing a hangover? . 🍹 LIFESTYLE: Are you skipping work? Do you get to the end of your weekend and need another weekend to recover from your drinking? Do hangovers stop you from exercising, achieving things that are important to you, attending events? . Regardless of how you answered, we are all grown ass adults and make our own choices regarding what we do… so if DRY JULY isn’t for you, don’t do it. Just be sure to make your choices with your eyes wide open 👀 … basically don’t 🐂💩 yourself. . #dryjuly #sober #sobercurious #alcohol #mentalwellness #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #suicide #hangxiety #sobermovement #sansalcohol #mentalhealth #drinkingculture #espressomartini #cocktails #drinktoomuch #stopdrinking #liverdamage #alcoholeffects #nodrinking #partyingtoohard #sunsandpsyche #sunshinecoastpsychologist #hangover #hangoverssuck #hellosundaymorning
Au-delà de limiter, voire d’arrêter la consommation de boissons alcoolisées, ce mouvement Sober Curious s’étend peu à peu à l’adoption d’un mode de vie plus sain de manière générale : repas, activités sportives, sorties en plein air…
Or, cette nouvelle tendance sur les réseaux sociaux ne doit pas pour autant amoindrir la difficulté du combat pour la sobriété. L’alcool représente un problème très sévère et sérieux pour certaines personnes. Pour elles, la sobriété est alors un réel combat, difficile, à mener. Bien loin de ces photos filtrées et de ces moments de bonheurs partagés sur Instagram.
Cette initiative aura tout de même la vertu de pousser les utilisateurs des réseaux sociaux à réfléchir à leur consommation d’alcool et son impact sur leur vie.