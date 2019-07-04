La sobriété devient tendance sur Instagram

View this post on Instagram

ALCOHOL || Have you ever tell yourself I’m not going out tonight because I’m not drinking? Why does the experience of going out has to be related to alcohol? Do you just go out to get drunk? I believe we go out to catch up with friend, to socialize, to have an experience. We go out to connect and I don’t think that to do so alcohol has to be a key element. It can be part of the enjoyment while mindfully consumed but it doesn’t have to. Alcohol is so embedded in our society, in our celebrations but why is that? I believe not drinking alcohol shouldn’t stop us from celebrating life well it hasn’t stopped me or the thousands Mindful drinkers out there. Go out and enjoy a true conversation with you friends. Go out and appreciate a moment in your favorite bar. Go out and feel great. Go out and remember the night the day after! . 📷 @eva.slusarek 🍍 my favorite bar @themintgunclub #lamaisonwellness #drinkwell #livewell #mindfuldrinker #sobercurious #healthyhedonist #mindfuldrinking #celebration #goout #havefun #connect