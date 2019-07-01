Des photos d’enfants qui en disent long sur nos cultures

Le photographe Gregg Segal a tiré le portrait de 60 enfants à travers neuf pays du monde. Sa particularité? Il les a photographiés à côté des aliments qu’ils avaient consommés au cours de la semaine écoulée. Sa série de clichés en dit long sur nos modes de vie.

Les habitudes alimentaires ont beau se rapprocher, il existe encore de larges différences. On peut ainsi beaucoup en apprendre en regardant ce que mange notre voisin. C’est ce qu’a fait Gregg Seagal pendant trois ans via un projet particulièrement original. «Je me suis concentré sur les enfants parce que les habitudes alimentaires commencent jeune. Et si vous ne mangez pas correctement quand vous avez neuf ou dix ans, ce sera beaucoup plus difficile quand vous serez plus vieux!», explique-t-il.

Gregg Seagal s’était déjà illustré avec une série de portraits, cette fois-ci en mettant en scène les déchets produits.