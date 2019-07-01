Des photos d’enfants qui en disent long sur nos cultures

Le photographe Gregg Segal a tiré le portrait de 60 enfants à travers neuf pays du monde. Sa particularité? Il les a photographiés à côté des aliments qu’ils avaient consommés au cours de la semaine écoulée. Sa série de clichés en dit long sur nos modes de vie.
Les habitudes alimentaires ont beau se rapprocher, il existe encore de larges différences. On peut ainsi beaucoup en apprendre en regardant ce que mange notre voisin. C’est ce qu’a fait Gregg Seagal pendant trois ans via un projet particulièrement original. «Je me suis concentré sur les enfants parce que les habitudes alimentaires commencent jeune. Et si vous ne mangez pas correctement quand vous avez neuf ou dix ans, ce sera beaucoup plus difficile quand vous serez plus vieux!», explique-t-il.
Prince, photographed in 2016 for Daily Bread. When he was 12, Prince and his family left St. James Montego Bay for the U.S. His parents decided life in Jamaica was too dangerous after Prince’s cousin was gunned down at the little neighborhood market his family owned. Prince misses the green open space of his family farm and the animals they raised: goats, chickens, geese, rabbits, pigs and cows. They grew and harvested corn, yams, coconut, oranges, apples, pears, ackee and breadfruit – and back then his diet was much better than it is now. Prince misses his dad, too, who’s stuck in Montego Bay driving a cab. He prays he’ll get his papers and come to America. #dailybread #powerhousebooks #culture #americandream #whatkidseat #diet #foodaroundtheworld #jamaicanculture
Jesus, photographed in 2016 for Daily Bread. Jesus was raised by his mom, who was a teenager when she left her family and home in Michoacán, Mexico and made her way to Los Angeles. Jesus, his mom and his 2 older sisters shared a one-bedroom apartment south of downtown infested with roaches and rodents. Jesus saw little of his dad whom they discovered had another family. The only meal Jesus ate most days was dinner. His 1 hour commute to school didn’t leave time for breakfast and the school lunch was so unappetizing, a piece of fruit was all he could stomach. Mom made chicken and rice most nights. On special occasions she’d make Jesus’ favorite: tamales with red chile sauce. Growing up, Jesus was aware there were people worse off than him. He joined a student organization to feed the homeless and volunteered with @peaceoverviolence a non-profit helping victims of domestic abuse. Jesus just finished his sophomore year @harvard, with a double major of applied mathematics and psychology. Jesus has had more opportunities than he could ever have imagined, though knows there are obstacles ahead. @Erin cc2la thank you. #dailybread #whatkidseat #schoollunch #mom #successstory #proud #humbling
At the other end of the culinary spectrum from Kawakanih, Henrico lives in a posh suburb of Brasilia and likes to invent his own snacks. Among his favorites are chocolate soufflé, anything with Nutella, “brigadeiro,” a ball of baked condensed milk and chocolate, buttered toast sprinkled with Nescau powder, a treat his uncle invented, and one of his own creations, steak covered with sliced bananas. #dailybread #powerhousebooks #whatkidseat #brazil #food #diet #cuisine #globalization
One place Nestle won’t reach is the Xingu National Park, a preserve in the Amazonian basin. Surrounded by cattle ranching and deforestation, the park is home to Kawakanih and her tribe, the Arawaki. Kawakanih’s daily bread is manioc, a potato-like root that’s ground into flour and used to make beiju, a sort of cassava pancake. Kawakanih wraps her beiju around fresh fish she catches in the Xingu River. “When you’re hungry,” she says, “you just go to the river with your net.” For now, anyway. #dailybread #powerhouse #whatkidseat #indigenous #diet #nutrition #xingupreserve #nobolsonaro
Can you guess what percent of our calories come from vegetables in the US? Less than 1%! Looking at all of the kids’ food I photographed, not just in the US, but all over the world, greens were consistently absent. Parents often say, “My kid won’t eat vegetables.” They throw up their hands. “I put healthy food in front of them, but they only like pizza.” You can’t force kids to eat healthy foods, but if you give them the choice, they’ll choose salt, fat, and sugar over leafy greens because salt, fat, and sugar appeal to our deepest, primal cravings stretching back to our caveman days! If you don’t introduce whipped cream Frappuccinos, sautéed spinach with a little butter and salt isn’t bad. #dailybread #eatyourgreens #whatkidseat #parenting #primalcravings #diet #powerhousebooks
Gregg Seagal s’était déjà illustré avec une série de portraits, cette fois-ci en mettant en scène les déchets produits.