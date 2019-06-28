La marque de sous-vêtements « Kimono » de Kim Kardashian fait polémique

Il y a quelques jours, la star de la téléréalité a présenté une nouvelle ligne de produits: les « Kimono Solutionwear », des sous-vêtements gainants disponibles en neuf teintes différentes.
Mardi, Kim Kardashian annonçait sur Instagram la sortie de sa première gamme de culottes et soutiens-gorge gainants, disponibles en neuf couleurs et allant de XXS à 4XL. « Je peux finalement partager avec vous ce projet que je développe depuis plusieurs années. Il me passionne depuis quinze ans. Kimono est mon essai dans les sous-vêtements gainants (…) J’ai toujours découpé mes sous-vêtements sculptants moi-même pour créer mon propre style. Je ne trouvais également souvent pas une couleur qui allait bien avec mon teint de peau. Il fallait trouver une solution », décrit Kim Kardashian.
View this post on Instagram
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
Ces nouveaux sous-vêtements font pourtant polémique à cause de leur nom: « Kimono Solutionwear », une marque déposée par la star. Serrant au niveau du corps, ce sous-vêtement est en effet bien loin de la tradition des kimonos japonais, amples et gracieux. Résultat, de nombreux Japonais se plaignent d’appropriation culturelle. Ils estiment que la maman de 38 ans a emprunté abusivement un élément de leur culture.
Pour lutter contre la marque, un hashtag a même vu le jour sur les réseaux sociaux. #KimOhNo invite les femmes à poser en kimono pour demander à Kim K. de changer le nom de ses produits, par respect pour leur culture.
One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1
— Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019
It is unacceptable to recognize the name of the historical culture as the name of the underwear brand.
Don’t take away Japan’s traditional industrial culture's “name.” It’s precious and sophisticated culture.#大拡散希望 #kimono#KimOhNo @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/6ezPU4u8GR
— 川原マリア@6/25-7/4ラフォーレ原宿出店 (@mariaria108_new) June 27, 2019
This is kimono. Japanese traditional wear. Please change that name.
Sorry for my poor English.#kimono #Kimono #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/sQbdX5ld20
— 🍑ももちゃん🍑ダイエット垢整形垢(希望) (@momochansenyoua) June 27, 2019
#KimOhNo Kimono is not your underwear! Kimono is our traditional attire. pic.twitter.com/Hq0kdP7eD0
— Mibneko (@Mibneko1) June 27, 2019
Dear @KimKardashian This is #Kimono
Please respect our culture. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/atrS63E8eU
— ミサキ🗼メンタルヘルスブロガー (@misakitokyo) June 26, 2019