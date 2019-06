Une aide-soignante filmée en train de maltraiter une centenaire

Birmingham carer jailed for ill-treating dementia patient

#JAILED| This #Birmingham carer has been jailed for ill-treating an elderly dementia patient in her own home.Ashikiah Reid, from #Erdington, was handed an eight-month prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday (18 June) after pleading guilty to ill-treating the bed-bound 101-year-old.Shocking footage caught on hidden cameras – placed in the woman’s #Edgbaston home by family members concerned over care standards – shows 36-year-old Reid using unnecessary force when cleaning the victim’s face with a flannel and repeatedly slapping her hands and arms.On other occasions the victim – who can be heard crying out in pain – is shoved and manhandled in her bed by callous Reid.Reid has been dismissed from her job and consequently struck off, meaning she will never be able to practise as a carer again.Read more: https://bit.ly/2L0BfmB

