Deux femmes photoshoppées pour qu’un sommet de la Silicon Valley paraisse moins masculin

Over the last few days we have welcomed here in Solomeo my friends from the Silicon Valley, a place that is far away in distance but so close to my soul. How could I ever thank these guys, whom I consider the young Leonardos of the third millennium, for coming to visit me to our Solomeo, the Hamlet of the Soul, seat and source of all my dreams, a place where we strive to pursue the highest ideal of an economy imbued with humanity? I see it as a great honour. Together, in these days of friendship and reflection, we have confirmed once again our respect, safeguard and promotion of what has always been seen as the deepest treasure of people, the highest evidence of the original nobility of man, the utmost expression of freedom and moral supremacy: the soul. Although we deal with economic affairs on a daily basis, we have approached the ideals we uphold with the elegance of a noble discussion. Our ideas for the future entail the joy of a technology subject to humanity. The soul feeding the economy has been a dream and a gift of life, before becoming an idea. If the soul was ever imbued with ideals, well, over the past few days we have all felt it inside our heart. If humanism was ever reborn in the heart of our fellow human beings, over the past few days we have witnessed this joyful event. Our thoughts go out to the future of our children and those coming after us, endless happy years, and expression of a fascinating energy. That's why we believe that it’s just fair not to bridle our dreams but rather to plan for centuries, for millennia to come. These days in Solomeo have turned out to be some sort of “Symposium on Soul and Economics”. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart my loving guests who came to honour me with their presence Jeff Bezos, Marc Benioff (attending via a magnificent open letter addressed to the entire group), Ramin Arani, Ruzwana Bashir, Paolo Bergamo, Dick Costolo, Lee Fixel, Reid Hoffman, Drew Houston, Lynn Jurich, Sarah Leary, Alec Ross, Ned Segal, Rob Speyer, Nirav Tolia (who deserves my greatest gratitude for organizing with patience and passion this magnificent meeting), Trevor Traina. #brunellocucinelli #solomeosoulsymposium