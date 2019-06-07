Madonna se sent «violée» par un portrait du New York Times

La chanteuse américaine Madonna a confié avoir «l’impression d’être violée» à la lecture du portrait d’elle publié jeudi par le quotidien The New York Times, s’engageant à toujours combattre la «société patriarcale».
«Dire que je suis déçue par l’article serait un euphémisme», a écrit la star sur Instagram. «La journaliste qui a écrit cet article a passé des heures et des jours et des mois avec moi et a été invitée dans un monde que peu de gens ont l’occasion de voir». «Mais elle a choisi de se focaliser sur des sujets triviaux et superficiels comme l’ethnicité de ma doublure ou le tissu de mes rideaux et des commentaires sans fin au sujet de mon âge, qui n’aurait jamais été mentionné si j’avais été un homme», a-t-elle poursuivi au sujet de ce très long portrait intitulé «Madonna at Sixty» (Madonna à 60 ans), qui aborde toute les périodes de la vie de l’artiste.
«J’ai l’impression d’être violée», a relevé la chanteuse, soulignant qu’elle était «autorisée à faire cette analogie ayant été violée à 19 ans» lorsqu’elle s’est installée à New York. Il s’agit selon elle d’une «preuve supplémentaire que le vénérable NYT est l’un des pères fondateurs du patriarcat». Avant d’ajouter: «Mort au patriarcat (en majuscules, NDLR) profondément tissé dans la trame de la société».
«Je n’arrêterai jamais de lutter pour l’éradiquer», a affirmé celle qui a fêté ses 60 ans en août 2018. «Il semble que l’on ne puisse réparer la société et son besoin interminable de rabaisser, dénigrer et avilir ce qu’elle sait être positif. En particulier les femmes fortes et indépendantes».