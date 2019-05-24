Ed Sheeran en dit un peu plus sur son prochain album

Ed Sheeran va sortir un nouvel album. Le disque, baptisé “No.6 Collaborations Project” comprendra 15 titres en collaboration avec de prestigieux artistes.
Ed Sheeran commence à en dire un peu plus sur son prochain album. Il comprendra notamment une chanson en duo avec Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”, et sortira le 12 juillet prochain.
Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x
« Avant de signer mon premier contrat en 2011, j’ai fait un EP intitulé ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’ Depuis, j’ai toujours voulu en faire un autre, alors j’ai commencé à travailler le ‘No.6′ sur mon ordinateur portable quand j’étais en tournée, l’année dernière », a écrit l’artiste sur son compte Instagram en guise d’explications. « Je suis un immense fan de tous les artistes avec qui j’ai collaboré. Cela a été très amusant à faire. »
@cthagod came to my house and we talked about No.6 Collaborations Project, pre-order up at midnight wherever you are x
On ne connait pas encore les noms de ces artistes.