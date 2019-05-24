Ed Sheeran en dit un peu plus sur son prochain album

1
DPA

Ed Sheeran va sortir un nouvel album. Le disque, baptisé “No.6 Collaborations Project” comprendra 15 titres en collaboration avec de prestigieux artistes.

Ed Sheeran commence à en dire un peu plus sur son prochain album. Il comprendra notamment une chanson en duo avec Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”, et sortira le 12 juillet prochain.

« Avant de signer mon premier contrat en 2011, j’ai fait un EP intitulé ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’ Depuis, j’ai toujours voulu en faire un autre, alors j’ai commencé à travailler le ‘No.6′ sur mon ordinateur portable quand j’étais en tournée, l’année dernière », a écrit l’artiste sur son compte Instagram en guise d’explications. « Je suis un immense fan de tous les artistes avec qui j’ai collaboré. Cela a été très amusant à faire. »

 

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

 

@cthagod came to my house and we talked about No.6 Collaborations Project, pre-order up at midnight wherever you are x

Une publication partagée par Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) le

On ne connait pas encore les noms de ces artistes.