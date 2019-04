Ce béluga a-t-il été transformé en espion par les Russes ?

View this post on Instagram

Fisherman frees white whale from body harness in northern Norway today!🙌🏻🙌🏻🐋 In recent days, the white whale has approached fishing boats off the coast of Finnmark in northern Norway. Fisherman Joar Hesten, was able to remove two straps attached to the animal late Friday after several failed attempts by personnel from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. The whale was likely not fully grown and would have suffered as a result of the straps… #Norge video/photo by: @wiiiig , @yngv3 Håvard Hesten, and Allan klo/NRK