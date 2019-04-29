Le prince Harry accusé d’avoir recadré une photo pour éviter toute polémique

Alors que le prince Harry devrait devenir papa d’ici peu, il doit aujourd’hui faire face à une polémique concernant… une photographie.
Le prince Harry est en effet accusé d’avoir recadré une photo d’un éléphant prise lors d’une visite au Malawi pour cacher la corde qui se trouve autour de la patte de l’animal. Partagée il y a six jours, dans le cadre du Le jour de la Terre (« Earth Day »), la photo de l’éléphant se retrouve parmi d’autres photos d’animaux sur le compte Instagram @Sussexroyal.
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
En légende du cliché, un commentaire explique que lorsqu’une zone clôturée dépasse sa capacité d’éléphants, ces derniers commencent à empiéter sur les terres agricoles causant des ravages pour les communautés. D’où la nécessité pour African Parks Network de déplacer 500 éléphants dans un autre parc du Malawi afin de réduire la pression sur la faune sauvage comme le montre la photo.
Polémique
Mais dans un communiqué de presse envoyé en 2016 par Kensington Palace, le cliché montre une image plus large avec la patte de l’éléphant attachée. Une partie de l’image qui n’a pas été publiée sur Instagram comme le mettent en avant les détracteurs.
Selon le photographe animalier Christiaan Kotze, la scène était assez compliquée puisque l’animal refusait de s’allonger après qu’un tranquillisant lui ait été injecté. Alors que l’éléphant était semi-comateux, il a continué à se déplacer pendant un certain temps. Il était alors très difficile de le faire monter dans le camion. Concernant le recadrage de la photo, une source royale rappelle que la photo a été largement diffusée dans sa globalité en 2016.