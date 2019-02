Un plongeur se filme nageant avec des centaines de requins marteaux

View this post on Instagram

This video was taken in Galapagos National Park in an area where no shark fishing is allowed. This is what a healthy marine protected area can look like. People often ask me how I stay positive when there are so many marine conservation challenges out there. Sites like this show all of us what can be achieved when we work together to protect our ocean wilderness. Scalloped hammerhead sharks are shy around divers, so I used a GoPro as a remote camera to get close-up footage without disturbing them. Video by @simonjpierce.