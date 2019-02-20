Burberry s’excuse pour avoir ajouté un nœud coulant à une de ses tenues

La marque est victime d’un bad buzz suite à un de ses défilés qui a eu lieu dimanche lors de la Fashion Week. Une mannequin a en effet défilé avec un pull auquel était attaché un nœud coulant.
Dimanche, plusieurs mannequins ont défilé lors de la Fashion Week avec des vêtements signés Burberry. Le thème du défilé était « la jeunesse d’aujourd’hui. » Et pour illustrer ce thème, une mannequin a été aperçue sur le podium avec un pull agrémenté d’un nœud coulant. Un design que regrette Marco Gobbetti, le directeur de Burberry. « Nous sommes vraiment désolés. C’était insensible et nous avons fait une erreur. »
Liz Kennedy, une des mannequins de Burberry, s’est également exprimée via un long message posté sur Instagram. Même si ce n’est pas elle qui portait cette tenue polémique, elle a tenu à rappeler que « le suicide n’était pas fashion. » « Ce n’est pas du tout glamour. Et vu que le spectacle voulait que les jeunes fassent entendre leur voix, je me lance. Je ne comprends pas comment on a pu laisser quelqu’un défiler avec quelque chose qui ressemblait à un nœud coulant. Comment se sont-ils dit que ce serait ok de faire cela, en particulier dans un défilé dédié aux jeunes filles et à la jeunesse (…). Il y a des centaines de façons d’attacher un nœud et ils ont décidé de faire un nœud coulant, ignorant totalement le fait que ce nœud pendait autour d’un cou. Une marque comme Burberry, généralement considérée comme commerciale et élégante, n’aurait jamais dû passer au-dessus d’une ressemblance si évidente (…). J’ai honte d’avoir fait partie du défilé de Burberry. »
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
Riccardo Tisci, le directeur artistique de la marque, a également présenté ses excuses aux personnes choquées. Il a cependant précisé que « le design était inspiré par le thème nautique. »