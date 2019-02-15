De petits américains à l’accent britannique à cause du dessin animé « Peppa Pig »

Les petits fans américains de Peppa Pig ont vu leur langage s’adapter à celui des personnages de leur dessin animé préféré.

Véritable phénomène depuis 2004, le dessin animé Peppa Pig aurait quelques conséquences imprévues auprès des enfants américains comme le rapporte le Standard.co.uk. Diffusé dans 180 pays, l’histoire de la famille de cochons, imaginée au Royaume-Uni, connaît également un véritable succès aux Etats-Unis.

Mais à force de regarder le dessin animé, de nombreux parents ont remarqué que leur progéniture serait victimes du « syndrome Peppa Pig » et auraient ainsi développé un accent britannique. De nombreuses vidéos publiées sur Twitter montrent les enfants dirent certains mots avec un accent très british.

This is Oliver Smalley, a three-year-old boy, who has picked up the British accent after watching the popular children’s TV show https://t.co/CcVI5F6XEv pic.twitter.com/UcGigdv9tn

Is watching Peppa Pig making US children talk with British accents?

Has your kid suddenly developed a British accent like this cute girl from the Charlotte-area?

Well, it might be due to the « Peppa-pig syndrome » 😂👏 https://t.co/X2UCz6WSVo (Video: Brandi Nichole Hall) pic.twitter.com/Fba7pwiFvu

— NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) 13 février 2019