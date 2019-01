Cela vous dirait un ‘blind date’ au musée?

View this post on Instagram

WIN A MUSEUM DATE! 💘 Your favourite Cupid #museumpassmusees organises 5 blind dates in Belgian museums on 16th February. 💕 Looking for a Valentine? 👉 Link in bio to participate! #museumdate #valentinesday2019 #museumpassmusees @masantwerpen @kanal.centrepompidou @museeherge @mimbrussels @chateaudeseneffe