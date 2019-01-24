Kanye West donne 10 millions $ pour transformer un volcan en oeuvre d’art

C’est l’artiste américain James Turrell qui a touché le jackpot. L’argent servira « au projet le plus ambitieux » de sa carrière qui consiste à transformer un volcan en véritable oeuvre d’art.
On le sait, Kanye West est un amateur d’art contemporain. Alors qu’il a déjà collaboré avec plusieurs artistes pour créer les pochettes de ses albums, Ye vient de faire un don de 10 millions $ à la Turrell Art Foundation. Le but? Financer le Roden Crater Project, lancé dans les années 70 par James Turrell lui-même. Le projet se situe dans le cratère d’un volcan dans l’Arizona. James Turrell espère transformer la chambre magmatique et le ventre du volcan en observatoire. Et on peut dire que le projet a directement convaincu Kanye West qui, après une visite en décembre, affirmait que « la visite du cratère avait bouleversé sa vie. »
Went to visit the James Turrell crater two days ago. This is life changing. We all will live in Turrell spaces
— ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018
Pour son projet, l’artiste creuse depuis 40 ans des tunnels qui correspondent parfaitement aux trajectoires de la lune, du soleil et des étoiles. Après plusieurs coups d’arrêt, Turrell s’est associé avec l’Arizona State University pour lever 200 millions $. Il espère que son projet sera fini d’ici cinq ans.
Artist, #JamesTurrell, is considered one of the most significant artists of our time. Turrell’s longest-running project is his creation at the #RodenCrater, which is a dormant volcano about a 1/2 hour from Flagstaff, AZ. The project was started in the 1970s and a new partnership with ASU will help see the project to completion. The goal is to have the crater open to the public in the next 5 years. Visitors will be able to experience spaces, tunnels and rooms that explore the complexity of light. 🎥 via @conasur / 📷 @asudesignschool . . If you are local in the Phoenix metro area and want to get a feeling for what the Roden Crater will offer, visit James Terrell’s ‘Knight Rise’ @_smoca (in #OldTownScottsdale) , in the outdoor courtyard (FREE to visitors during museum hours).
”But Turrell’s monument to light, his lifelong obsession, is also a monument to life. ‘Light itself is amazing,’ he says. ‘There is this strange truth in light, and I’ve been very interested in that. And we have a very amazing relationship to it. We drink light through the skin and create vitamin D. Light is actually food.’”—@wsjmag – Have you heard the news? After four decades, #JamesTurrell’s Roden Crater, the artist’s monumental magnum opus carved out of the shell of a volcanic crater in Arizona’s Painted Desert, is finally nearing completion within the next five years! – Turrell and the crater’s Skystone Foundation are working closely with the @arizonastateuniversity Foundation to raise the $200 million needed to bring the project through to its final stages as a “sprawling creative and scientific community.” As reported by @kellycrowwsj, $10 Million in funding was recently announced from rapper and artist Kanye West, who visited Roden Crater with Turrell and called the experience “life-changing.” Speaking about his contribution, #KanyeWest wants the project to be able to be “experienced and enjoyed for eternity.” – Stay tuned for more updates on Turrell’s #RodenCrater — hopefully we’ll see you there soon! – Images: Alec Soth for WSJ. Magazine; Florian Holzherr ©️ 2019 Skystone Foundation