Kanye West donne 10 millions $ pour transformer un volcan en oeuvre d’art

View this post on Instagram

Artist, #JamesTurrell, is considered one of the most significant artists of our time. Turrell’s longest-running project is his creation at the #RodenCrater, which is a dormant volcano about a 1/2 hour from Flagstaff, AZ. The project was started in the 1970s and a new partnership with ASU will help see the project to completion. The goal is to have the crater open to the public in the next 5 years. Visitors will be able to experience spaces, tunnels and rooms that explore the complexity of light. 🎥 via @conasur / 📷 @asudesignschool . . If you are local in the Phoenix metro area and want to get a feeling for what the Roden Crater will offer, visit James Terrell’s ‘Knight Rise’ @_smoca (in #OldTownScottsdale) , in the outdoor courtyard (FREE to visitors during museum hours).