Un donateur anonyme verse 2 millions $ à un refuge pour singes de laboratoire

View this post on Instagram

Cooler temps mean we have "chimp burritos" everywhere these days! Some of the chimps are very partial to blankets (either as a source of warmth or a fashion accessory), and while some chimps seem unbothered by cooler weather, many others are heading into to their heated bedrooms to cuddle up in a nice, warm nest. 📸 : Henry (by Karalee); Miff (by Bre); Sarah Anne eating snow (by Awbrea); Sarah Anne burrito (by Dr. Novak); Sheba (by Bre); an older photo of Tracy (by Amy); Valentina Rose in her nest (by Ellen); and Whiskey pretending to be surprised by his photographer (by Ellen)