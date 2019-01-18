VIDEO. Elle nage à côté d’un énorme requin blanc

Un gigantesque requin blanc s’est approché des côtes de Hawaï, donnant l’idée à certains de… nager à ces côtés. Les images ramenées de cette rencontre sont superbes.



Une équipe de plongeurs professionnel a nagé aux côtés d’une femelle requin blanc de 6 m de long. L’animal ressemblait à «Deep Blue», l’un des plus grands requins blancs recensés.

«On a vu quelques requins-tigres et elle est arrivée, et tous les autres requins se sont éparpillés», raconte Ocean Ramsay, l’une des plongeuses. «C’était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter», poursuit la plongeuse professionnelle et spécialiste des requins.

Elle souligne qu’il est préférable de ne pas se prêter à ce genre d’interactions avec les requins pour qui n’est pas spécialiste de l’animal. Elle profite également de l’occasion pour dire l’amour qu’elle porte à ces animaux.