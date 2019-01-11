Maquiller une pomme de terre, la nouvelle tendance sur internet

On entend déjà Cristina Cordula s’écriait « Oh lala ma chérie, ça ne va pas du tout. » Des utilisateurs de TikTok se sont lancés dans le #potatoportrait challenge, soit maquiller une pomme de terre.

Oubliez la lointaine voix accusatrice de votre mère rabâchant : « On ne joue pas avec la nourriture. » Plusieurs utilisateurs de TikTok relèvent un challenge bien particulier depuis quelques jours : maquiller une patate.

Un make-up digne de professionnel

C’est @elona_balasyan qui a lancé la tendance sur l’application mobile en publiant une vidéo de la métamorphose d’une pomme de terre en véritable fashionista. Avec une couche de fond de teint unifiant, du far à paupières brillant, des sourcils bien dessinés et un rouge à lèvres mat, la tubercule se transforme. Et elle est très mignonne.

Une hausse de la vente de filets de patates n’aurait rien de surprenant. De nombreux internautes ont repris le concept sur TikTok et même Instagram en réalisant un joli make-up à leur pomme de terre. Peut-être que certaines deviendront des tubercules influenceuses? Avec leur bouche charnue, les pommettes saillantes, leurs longs cils noirs, certaines pourraient bien faire de l’ombre aux plus grandes stars d’Internet. Oui, on parle bien de pommes de terre. Elles sont bien parties pour dominer le monde de la beauté.

