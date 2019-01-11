Maquiller une pomme de terre, la nouvelle tendance sur internet

On entend déjà Cristina Cordula s’écriait « Oh lala ma chérie, ça ne va pas du tout. » Des utilisateurs de TikTok se sont lancés dans le #potatoportrait challenge, soit maquiller une pomme de terre.
Oubliez la lointaine voix accusatrice de votre mère rabâchant : « On ne joue pas avec la nourriture. » Plusieurs utilisateurs de TikTok relèvent un challenge bien particulier depuis quelques jours : maquiller une patate.
Un make-up digne de professionnel
C’est @elona_balasyan qui a lancé la tendance sur l’application mobile en publiant une vidéo de la métamorphose d’une pomme de terre en véritable fashionista. Avec une couche de fond de teint unifiant, du far à paupières brillant, des sourcils bien dessinés et un rouge à lèvres mat, la tubercule se transforme. Et elle est très mignonne.
Une hausse de la vente de filets de patates n’aurait rien de surprenant. De nombreux internautes ont repris le concept sur TikTok et même Instagram en réalisant un joli make-up à leur pomme de terre. Peut-être que certaines deviendront des tubercules influenceuses? Avec leur bouche charnue, les pommettes saillantes, leurs longs cils noirs, certaines pourraient bien faire de l’ombre aux plus grandes stars d’Internet. Oui, on parle bien de pommes de terre. Elles sont bien parties pour dominer le monde de la beauté.
The power of makeup (potato edition) 😂 What’s your favourite style of potato, mine is definitely fries!!!! I was bored last night…I mean the makeup covered the potato nicely 😂 I’ve been seeing this challenge on TikTok, which has spread slightly to IG. Inspired by @liza.kondrevich who created an amazing eye look on a potato!! I love a good potato!! For reference of features I looked off @milk1422 face charts!! #potatomakeup#potato#powerofmakeup#art#artwork#drawing#illusionart#artoftheday
Practice makes potato 🥔 Thought I’d polish up my makeup application also it’s nice to draw on something else, other than the potato sitting on my neck #fingerguns . . . . . . #potatohead #rt #makeup #inspo #givency #mac #love #mua #potatomakeup #makeover #picoftheday #like #lashes #revolution #cutcrease #potato #tumblr #tumblrpics #makeupdaily #potatoface #pretty #potatomakeup #challenge #makeupinspo #picsart #realtechnique #contour
Makeup for a POTATO 😂🥔. I have been howling at this the whole time i was painting it 😂. Hope this wee potato face brings you a wee smile 😁😁 . PRODUCTS USED FACE: @ofracosmetics Americano bronzer @ofracosmetics blissful and rodeo drive highlighter @ofracosmetics on the glow pallet @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter foundation @narsissist creamy concealer @maybelline instant age rewind @fentybeauty pro filt’r instant primer @lauramercier peach blush @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray . @MAYBELLINE master strobing liquid . EYES&BROWS: @plouise_makeup_academy base 02 @anastasiabeverlyhills noriva palette @obsession belle Jorden pallet in pops and hot sauce @bhcosmetics foil pigment @morphebrushes . @benefitcosmetics gimmebrow @anastasiabeverlyhills toupe brow pomade @narsissist climax mascara . @maybelline falsies mascara LIPS: @maybelline super stay in 501 and some highlight #potato #potatomakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #eastkilbride #glasgowmakeupartist #beauty #makeupartist #nars #makeup #makeupmafia #makeupbyme #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeupoftheday #mua #norvina #abh #artist #undiscovedmuas #transformation