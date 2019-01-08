Januhairy, le mois du poil, en hérisse quelques-uns

Une campagne d’un mois encourageant les femmes à laisser pousser leurs poils fait jaser au Royaume-Uni.
Le concept de « Januhairy » a été créé par une étudiante de 21 ans, Laura Jackson, avec l’envie d’aider les femmes à aimer et accepter leur pilosité naturelle tout en collectant des fonds pour des œuvres de bienfaisance. Une version féminine du Movember, en quelque sorte.
L’étudiante de l’Université Exeter a expliqué qu’elle avait eu cette idée après s’être laissé pousser les poils pour une performance. « Même si je me sentais libérée et plus confiante en moi, certaines personnes ne comprenaient pas ou n’étaient pas d’accord avec la raison pour laquelle je ne me rasais pas », a déclaré l’étudiant en théâtre.
« J’ai réalisé qu’il nous restait encore beaucoup à faire pour nous accepter pleinement. »
C’est sur Instagram qu’elle a lancé le défi: « Après quelques semaines, j’ai commencé à aimer cette pilosité naturelle. Et j’ai aussi aimé l’idée d’éviter de me raser. »
Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about… I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy 🌵 #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe
« Quand j’ai commencé à laisser mes poils pousser, ma mère m’a demandé: ‘Est-ce que tu es paresseuse ou essaies-tu de prouver quelque chose?’. Pourquoi serais-je paresseuse si je ne veux pas me raser? Et pourquoi devrais-je prouver quelque chose? » Finalement, après en avoir parlé à sa mère, elle s’est jointe au mouvement Januhairy qu’elle a qualifié de « grand défi pour elle ».
Si de nombreuses femmes se sont montrées dubitatives, sur les réseaux sociaux, les hommes n’ont pas manqué non plus de marquer leur désapprobation, comme on peut le lire sur ces quelques tweets:
I simply cannot have hairy women. Urgh, horrible, it’s a personal hygiene issue for me, smelly, stinky. What is so wrong with beautiful women doing womanly things. You can shove this feminist crap up yer shitter #Januhairy
— MArtin Franklin (@MArtinF33716700) January 6, 2019
« Je ne peux tout simplement pas avoir de femmes poilues. Urgh, horrible, c’est un problème d’hygiène personnelle pour moi, qui pue, qui pue. Quel est le problème avec de belles femmes qui font des choses féminines. »
Are you participating in #januhairy ?
i should go before i vomit 😶😶.
See you in Feb.
— Jibrail Khan Badani (@GabrielBadani) January 5, 2019
« Vous participez au #januhairy? J’y vais avant de vomir. On se revoit en février »
I feel repulsedby the whole #januhairy thing. Obviously women can do as they please in todays world and rightly so. But hairy women is VERY unattractive and im sure 99% of men will agree.
— Jonny Price (@jonnyUK88) January 4, 2019
« Je me sens révulsé par tout ce truc #januhairy. De toute évidence, les femmes peuvent faire ce qu’elles veulent dans le monde d’aujourd’hui et à juste titre. Mais les femmes poilues sont TRÈS peu attrayantes et je suis sûr que 99% des hommes seront d’accord. »
En tout cas, le débat fait rage outre-Manche. « Pourquoi les femmes sont-elles censées se conformer à cette idée de jambes, d’aisselles et de vagins sans poils, alors que les hommes peuvent en être couverts de haut en bas? », s’est demandée Laura Abernethy dans un édito au Metro UK.
« Je ne dis pas que nous devrions tout simplement renoncer à l’épilation -je sais que certaines femmes adorent se raser- mais nous devons respecter le choix de devenir un peu plus velues si nous le souhaitons, et nous devons le faire sans honte. »