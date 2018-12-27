Un Américain traverse l’Antarctique en solo et sans assistance, une première

Un Américain a terminé mercredi la première traversée de l’Antarctique en solo et sans assistance, après avoir parcouru près de 1.600 kilomètres en 54 jours sur ces terres glacées. Le New York Times a décrit son exploit comme « l’un des plus remarquables dans l’histoire polaire ».
Colin O’Brady, un ancien athlète professionnel âgé de 33 ans, était suivi par GPS et les détails de son aventure ont été publiés chaque jour sur son site colinobrady.com. Equipé de skis de fond, il a tiré sa pulka, une sorte de traîneau transportant toutes ses provisions et son matériel qui posait tout compris 180 kilos.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Day 29: MINIMALISM. I thought you might like to see a peek under the hood. It’s not much. The dry bags hold my food in daily rations, there’s fuel, a repair kit, my duffles hold my personal gear, clothes, medical kit, etc. On the right is “arctic bedding.” Best invention ever. My sleeping bag and pad stay just like this, rolled out when I pack them up. Saves me a ton of time and energy not having to stuff them everyday, and I can easily get into my sleeping bag after a long day. Not pictured: my tent, stove, shovel. And that’s about everything. I try to be minimalist in life in general, but this expedition has taken it to another level. I must say, it’s quite cathartic to know I have everything I need to survive right here. Nothing more, nothing less. I’ve noticed by simplifying like this, my mind is free from unnecessary clutter and I have full capacity for creativity. Another solid day in the books today; 16.8 miles. Still battling the big sastrugi. I made it to the last waypoint before the Pole. Tomorrow I turn and head directly for the South Pole. That’s feels pretty darn good! #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Tentatives râtées
En 1996-1997, l’explorateur norvégien Borge Ousland avait été le premier à traverser le continent blanc en solo, mais il avait été aidé par un parafoil (un cerf-volant ressemblant à un parapente). D’autres aventuriers ont eux été ravitaillés en cours de route. Le lieutenant-colonel britannique Henry Worsley a trouvé la mort en 2016 en essayant de traverser l’Antarctique seul et sans assistance. D’autres ont fait demi-tour. Le 3 novembre, Colin O’Brady et Louis Rudd, un militaire anglais de 49 ans, ont à leur tour tenté l’aventure.
Un challenge
Ils sont partis ensemble du campement de Union Glacier et ont ensuite cheminé séparément. L’Anglais a un temps fait la course en tête mais c’est finalement l’Américain qui a franchi la ligne d’arrivée en premier. Passé par le pôle Sud le 12 décembre, Colin O’Brady a fini son périple mercredi sur la barrière de Ross, sur l’océan Pacifique. Louis Rudd se trouve un jour ou deux derrière lui. L’Américain a décidé, lors du petit-déjeuner de Noël, de couvrir les derniers 125 kilomètres d’une traite. « Alors que je faisais bouillir mon eau pour mon porridge, une question quasi impossible s’est posée », a-t-il écrit sur Instagram: « Est-ce que je pourrais pousser d’un seul coup jusqu’à la fin? » « Au moment où j’ai lacé mes chaussures, ce plan impossible était devenu un but bien concret. »
Trente-deux heures plus tard, sans dormir, il est arrivé à destination. Le New York Times a décrit son exploit comme « l’un des plus remarquables dans l’histoire polaire », à comparer à la « course pour le pôle Sud » qui a opposé le Norvégien Roald Amundsen au Britannique Robert Falcon en 1911. Colin O’ Brady n’en est pas à son premier record. En 2016, il avait escaladé les sommets les plus élevés des sept continents, dont l’Everest, en 132 jours ce qui a fait de lui le plus rapide « grimpeur des sept sommets ».
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible