La vidéo d’un chien abandonné juste avant Noël crée l’émoi

Dog dumped in Trentham

A dog 🐶 which was dumped at the roadside in Trentham can be seen on CCTV running after the car he was let out of. @RSPCA_official is appealing for help to find the people in the car. It happened at around 5pm on Monday 17th December on the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road. The dog – nicknamed 'Snoop' – was found by a passer-by, who took him to a local vets. He's in the care of the RSPCA 🐶🐶🐶🐾🐾🐾

Posted by BBC Radio Stoke on Monday, December 24, 2018