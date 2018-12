Miss Vietnam fait un don d’un milliard de dong

View this post on Instagram

MISS H'HEN NIÊ DONATES HER ENTIRE 1 BILLION VND (~43 000 $ US) PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES ❤️🥰🥰 After making history for Vietnam by reaching to the final Top 5 in Miss Universe 2018, H'Hen Nie has received a total 1-billion-VND (~43 000 $ US) prize from various sponsors as well as her managing company. She's decided to donate 100% of her prize for social activites. She wants to complete her promise with her village to provide scholarships for poor students and complete her social project Room to Read (build more libraries in rural areas, support schoolgirls around the world). Such an amazing act of her ❤ #MissUniverse #Vietnam #HHenNie