Accusée de « blackface », Prada réagit et retire une collection de la vente

Face au tollé suscité sur les réseaux sociaux, la marque Prada a retiré de la vente des éléments de sa collection Pradamalia, épinglés pour leur caractère raciste.
Tout a commencé ce jeudi 13 décembre. Ce jour-là, Chinyere Ezie a visité le Musée national de l’histoire et de la culture afro-américaines à Washington qui accueillait une exposition consacrée au « blackface », c’est-à-dire la représentation caricaturale et raciste des personnes noires.
Un singe noir avec des grosses lèvres rouges
De retour à New-York, cette avocate est passée devant la vitrine d’un magasin Prada dans le quartier de Soho. En faisant le rapprochement avec ce qu’elle avait vu au musée, elle a immédiatement été frappée par un personnage créé par la marque italienne.
Pour une nouvelle collection Pradamalia, les designers ont imaginé Otto, un singe noir avec des grosses lèvres rouges qui n’est pas sans rappeler certaines représentations racistes et dénigrantes des noirs. En colère, Chinyere Ezie a posté sur Facebook les photos de ce personnage décliné de multiples manières dans le magasin Prada ainsi que des photos d’affiches et de représentations prises au musée lors de l’exposition consacrée au blackface.
Prada réagit rapidement
« L’histoire ne peut pas continuer à se répéter de cette manière. L’Amérique noire mérite mieux. Et nous exigeons mieux », a conclu dans son post l’avocate new-yorkaise en appelant au boycott de la marque. Son message est devenu viral sur Facebook où il a été partagé plus de 10.000 fois.
Prada a rapidement réagi. Ce dimanche, la marque italienne a publié un communiqué dans lequel elle a annoncé que les produits de la collection Pradamalia avaient été retiréé du marché et qu’ils ne seront plus vendus. « Nous allons apprendre de cela et allons faire mieux », a conclu Prada.
Woke up on the morning of our fourth birthday to some news about our namesake @prada . The “Pradamalia” collection, produced in collaboration with @2x4inc , features fantasy “lab-created” animals. According to a press release about the collab, the creatures mix up the codes of the house into their features. Many are comparing "Otto", a resulting mutation of one of Prada's oldest mascots, the monkey, to Little Sambo, a children's book character from 1899, who exemplified the pickaninny style of blackface caricature, though other examples from as early as 1769 can be found. The exaggerated stereotypes propagated racism freely back then, but it's apparent that the legacy of the harmful imagery still affects how we contextualize racism today. This is surprising from Prada, who's known (at least recently) for the inclusivity of their casting, propelling then unknown models like Anok Yai and Jourdan Dunn into near supermodel status…not to mention casting Naomi Campbell in that 1994 campaign at a time when it was generally deemed "risky" to cast people of color in international luxury campaigns. Recently, they mounted "The Black Image Corporation", an exhibition highlighting the importance and legacy of black creators in American publishing and photography, in both Milan and Miami. Representation is important, but understanding how to navigate the nuances of how the world perceives racism is even more so. One thing is pretty clear though…given recent scandals, luxury brands operating on a massive global scale need more systems in place to avoid controversies like this. A suggestion for now: more diversity on a corporate level for positions that actually hold power in decision making and brand imaging. Prada issued a swift apology on twitter and are in the process of removing the products from display and sale, but no mention on Instagram yet. Dieters, chime in with your thoughts! • Source: Chinyere Ezie via Twitter (@ lawyergrrl) • #prada #blackface #littlesambo #retailproblems #retaildisplay #soho #nyc #dietprada