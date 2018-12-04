Elle photographie des enfants malades dans des mondes imaginaires

Une photographe spécialisée dans les photos de naissances a lancé un projet intitulé « Precious Baby » qui met en situation des enfants touchés par la maladie. Son but? Montrer que chaque bébé est précieux et beau à sa manière.
Dans l’espace, sautant en parachute ou encore avec un renne du Père Noël. La photographe Angela Forker ne manque pas d’imagination pour ses exercices de scénarisation. Elle a pris l’habitude de prendre des photos de bébés malades dans des univers féeriques pour montrer que chaque bébé est beau.
#Preciousbabynewbornphotographybyangelaforker #uniquephotography #newbornshoot #newborns #babies #newbornphotography #babyphotography #newbornphotoshoot #unicorn #amazing #amazingphoto #fortwaynenewbornphotographer #fortwaynephotographer #fortwaynenewbornphotography #fortwaynephotography #angelaforker
Cette démarche est née le jour du décès d’un nouveau-né touché par une malformation au cerveau. Angela Forker avait photographiée cet enfant la veille de son décès, ce qui l’a bouleversée. « Je veux répandre l’espoir et sensibiliser à la cause des bébés avec des besoins particuliers. Je veux montrer au monde que chaque bébé est précieux! »
This is what happens when my grandson comes to visit and I'm set up for a scene!
Et le résultat est réussi, chaque bébé étant intégré dans un monde imaginaire rempli de couleurs et de joie.
"The Little Engine that Could"
This adorable little guy and I would like to say "Thank you!" to all of our vets!#thepreciousbabyproject
"You Light my World"
My sweet little grandson came to visit. Guess what we did!
"After every storm comes a rainbow of hope."Celebrating the birth of this miracle baby in a very special way!
The sky's the limit!Very exciting things are happening with The Precious Baby Project! My goal is to raise awareness…
