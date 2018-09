À Amsterdam, un refuge pour chats unique au monde flotte sur l’eau

Today, I visited a cat sanctuary at the recommendation of @slippyoink and it was everything. So many precious kitties. I also went to the Van Gogh museum and saw all my favorite paintings, so I can cross another item off my bucket list. Today has been a pretty great day. #amsterdam #depoezenboot

