Les fermes à chiots bientôt interdites au Royaume-Uni

Well, at a stroke, Michael Gove has made puppy farms history. In his speech yesterday he gave credit to the forceful campaign led by Marc Abrahams of Pup Aid, and the massive wave of support in the public for this new law – Lucy's Law. Under the new legislation, puppies and kittens can no longer be treated like merchandise. And the terrible sauffering of animals condemned to a life of forced breeding, often in squalid conditions will hopefully be eliminated. The story of Lucy herself is heartbreaking – and so many other animals used as 'breeders' suffered the same torture. No more. Well done Britain. Well done those who cared enough to make this happen. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:49am PDT