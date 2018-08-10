Canada : au moins quatre morts dans une fusillade à Fredericton

Au moins quatre personnes ont perdu la vie vendredi dans une fusillade survenue dans un quartier résidentiel de Fredericton (Nouveau-Brunswick), a annoncé la police locale.

La police a demandé aux habitants de rester chez eux.

BREAKING: From Fredericton Police: “Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.” @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CS0zdbcKxJ

— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 10, 2018